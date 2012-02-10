ISTANBUL Feb 10 Turkish lender Akbank posted on Friday a 20 percent drop in unconsolidated fourth-quarter net profit to 550.3 million lira ($313.9 million), while total profit for 2011 fell 16 percent to 2.4 billion lira.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was seen at 647 million lira in a Reuters poll, while for 2011 it was estimated at 2.5 billion lira.

The lender's net profit stood at 2.86 billion lira in 2010. ($1 = 1.7531 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun, Editing by Mark Potter)