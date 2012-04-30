BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Akbank said first-quarter net profit dropped 25 percent to 555.6 million lira ($315.54 million), beating a forecast of 521 million lira in a Reuters poll.
The bank's net profit was 744 million lira in the same peirod of last year. ($1 = 1.7608 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.