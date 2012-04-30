ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Akbank said first-quarter net profit dropped 25 percent to 555.6 million lira ($315.54 million), beating a forecast of 521 million lira in a Reuters poll.

The bank's net profit was 744 million lira in the same peirod of last year. ($1 = 1.7608 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Erica Billingham)