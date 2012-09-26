BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey's Akbank said on Wednesday it had applied to the country's banking watchdog to more than double the limit on the volume of bonds it can issue to 6.1 billion lira ($3.4 billion) from 3 billion currently.
($1 = 1.7919 Turkish liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces US$48.8 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas