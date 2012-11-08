ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish lender Akbank said its third-quarter net profit jumped 69 percent to 779.2 million lira ($436.3 million)from the same period a year ago, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 739 million lira.

The bank's net profit rose from 459.9 million lira in the same periof a year ago.

Loans and receivables increased 21 percent to 85.39 billion lira ($47.8 billion) at the end of the third quarter from the end of 2011, the bank's financial results showed on Thursday.

($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)