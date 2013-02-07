ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkish lender Akbank on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 3 billion lira ($1.7 billion).

Fourth-quarter net profit doubled to 1.08 billion lira, above a Reuters poll forecast of 1 billion lira, according to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

($1= 1.7695 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)