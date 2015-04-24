ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkish lender Akbank reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The bank said net profit totalled 731.8 million lira ($268.85 million), versus 651 million liras in the same period last year. The Istanbul-based bank's loanbook and receivables stood at 130 billion lira, it said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 2.7220 liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)