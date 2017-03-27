ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank
said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to
technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as
possible.
Banking sources said the lender was unable to process
transactions through multiple platforms including its branches,
cash machines, credit cards, website and mobile apps and the
cause of the disruption was unknown.
"Temporary disruptions are experienced in our intra-bank
systems due to technical reasons," the bank said in response to
questions from Reuters. "Our teams are working on the issue and
our services will be resumed at the earliest," it added.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)