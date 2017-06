ISTANBUL, March 7 Turkish lender Akbank applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue three lira-denominated bonds of varying maturities valued at a total 288 million lira ($160.15 million), the bank said on Thursday.

A 179-day bond of 140 million lira, a discount bond of 48.19 million lira with 396-day maturity and a 84-day 100 million lira bond will be issued by the bank, the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange said. ($1 = 1.7984 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)