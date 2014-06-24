ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Tuesday it has mandated work on issuing bonds of worth a total of up to 10 billion lira ($4.68 billion).

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the maturities would be maximum 5 years.

($1 = 2.1373 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)