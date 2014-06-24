BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Tuesday it has mandated work on issuing bonds of worth a total of up to 10 billion lira ($4.68 billion).
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the maturities would be maximum 5 years.
($1 = 2.1373 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year