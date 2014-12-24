REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Wednesday it haD signed a deal with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the issue of mortgage-covered bonds worth 425 million lira ($183.5 million) and with a five-year maturity.
The bonds could also be foreign currency denominated, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.3160 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.