ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Wednesday it haD signed a deal with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the issue of mortgage-covered bonds worth 425 million lira ($183.5 million) and with a five-year maturity.

The bonds could also be foreign currency denominated, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.3160 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)