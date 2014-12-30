BRIEF-Real Holding signs deal to sell its property in Bromma
* BUYER IS MICHAEL DERK VIA COMPANY, SHAREHOLDER IN REAL HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL Dec 30 Turkish lender Akbank sold its non-performing loans portfolio worth 250.5 million lira to Efes asset management for 41 million lira, the bank said on Tuesday.
Akbank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations