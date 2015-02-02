BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish lender Akbank said on Monday its 2013 net profit was 3.16 billion lira ($1.30 billion), up from 2.94 billion lira the year before and versus a Reuters poll forecasting its net income at 3.15 billion lira.
The Istanbul-based bank's loanbook and other assets stood at 126 billion lira at the end of last year, according to its income statement. ($1 = 2.4250 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Jonny Hogg)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.