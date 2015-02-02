ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish lender Akbank said on Monday its 2013 net profit was 3.16 billion lira ($1.30 billion), up from 2.94 billion lira the year before and versus a Reuters poll forecasting its net income at 3.15 billion lira.

The Istanbul-based bank's loanbook and other assets stood at 126 billion lira at the end of last year, according to its income statement. ($1 = 2.4250 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Jonny Hogg)