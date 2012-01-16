BRIEF-BVT buys receivables with nominal value of 1 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds denominated in dollars and other foreign currencies worth up to $1.5 billion.
The bank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange.
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.2 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday.