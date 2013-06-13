BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing
ISTANBUL, June 13 Turkish lender Akbank said it plans to issue lira-denominated bonds worth up to 6.75 billion lira ($3.6 billion), the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Akbank said bonds will be of varying maturities up to five years. ($1 = 1.8752 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
CARACAS, May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.