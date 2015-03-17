BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkish lender Akbank said on Tuesday it secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches totaling $1.2 billion.
The first tranche was worth $421.3 million and the second 737.6 million euros. The loan will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost will be Libor/Euribor + 0.7 percent for the 364-day tranche and Libor/Euribor + 0.8 percent for the 367-day tranche. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017