ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkish lender Akbank said on Tuesday it secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches totaling $1.2 billion.

The first tranche was worth $421.3 million and the second 737.6 million euros. The loan will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost will be Libor/Euribor + 0.7 percent for the 364-day tranche and Libor/Euribor + 0.8 percent for the 367-day tranche. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)