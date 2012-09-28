ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Nine groups have passed the prequalification process for the privatisation of Akdeniz Elektrik, Turkey's Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Friday.

The bidding deadline for Akdeniz Elektrik, which serves some 1.5 million customers in southwestern Turkey, is Nov. 6, 2012.

The Akdeniz Elektrik tender was one of three last year that Turkey had to cancel due to the payment difficulties of winning bidders. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)