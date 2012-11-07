ANKARA Nov 7 Four groups have submitted bids for the privatisation of Akdeniz Elektrik, a power grid which serves some 1.5 million customers in southwestern Turkey, the country's Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Wednesday.

Bidders included the firms Genpa and Alarko Alsim as well as Cengiz-Kolin-Limak and Eisan-Tumas-Karacay partnerships.

The Akdeniz Elektrik tender was one of three tenders in 2011 cancelled by Turkey after winning bidders experienced difficulties in providing payment. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay)