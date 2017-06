ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkey's Akfen Holding , an airports and construction group, said on Wednesday that it will bid for a Turkish highway tender in a consortium with Italy's Autostrade and Turkish firms Makyol and Dogus Holding.

The bidding deadline for the tender is on Feb. 16, 2012, according to a statement by Akfen to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The tender will include the construction and operational rights of eight highways and two bridges across the Bosphorus for 25 years. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)