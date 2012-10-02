* Islamic world focus at congress
* Newspapers barred from coverage
* Signs of fracture within the party
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Oct 2 From a poem steeped in Islamic
tradition to his choice of guests from across the Middle East,
Turkey's authoritarian prime minister left little doubt at his
ruling party congress as to which way his country was facing.
Former Ottoman territories and world Muslim capitals were
the focus of Tayyip Erdogan's drawn-out greeting, and while
allies from Brazil to Japan got a brief mention, the European
Union, Turkey's largest trading partner, was noticeably absent.
"The narrative of his speech was very religiously oriented
with a lot more emphasis on the Islamic world. There was no
mention of Europe, no mention of the Atlantic alliance," Soli
Ozel, a prominent Turkish academic and commentator, said of
Erdogan's two-and-a-half hour oration.
Billed as the biggest overhaul of his Justice and
Development (AK) Party since it swept to power a decade ago,
Sunday's event was supposed to lay out the party's manifesto -
and Turkey's likely political direction - for the next decade.
It did little to dispel fears about Erdogan's growing
authoritarianism.
Six newspapers deemed as critical of the government were
barred from covering the conference.
"When that media is disrespectful to us, when it hurls lies
and insults at us every day, our answer is to put them in their
place," Erdogan told members of the AK Party at a parliamentary
meeting on Tuesday, defending the decision.
Erdogan's ten years in power has seen per capita income
nearly triple and re-established Turkey as a regional power,
with Western nations viewing its mix of political stability and
Islamic culture as a potential model in a volatile region.
But opposition politicians, academics and journalists are
among hundreds of people in jail pending conviction for plots to
overthrow the government. More than 300 army officers were
handed long jail terms last month on accusations they schemed to
topple Erdogan almost a decade ago.
"As Turkey has become more alienated from Europe, the
liberal and democratic forces and instincts within the AKP ...
have gradually given way to increasingly authoritarian
tendencies," Svante Cornell said in an article published by the
Brussels-based Centre for European Studies, a think-tank created
by the European People's Party grouping of centre-right parties.
"NARROW-MINDED" EUROPE
Turkey's ambitions to join the European Union were a
dominant theme at previous party summits. Turkey began talks on
joining the EU in 2005 but has only completed one of 35 policy
"chapters" every accession candidate must conclude.
This year was a marked contrast.
Erdogan opened by reciting the last verse of a poem by Sezai
Karakoc, a famous Turkish poet, whose work blends Islamic
conservatism with European and Ottoman sensibilities. Some
people in the crowd wept as the words were read aloud.
One newspaper, Taraf, dubbed his speech - given to an
audience which included Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, who received the loudest applause
as well as a standing ovation - a "Turkish-Islamic Manifesto".
"The guest profile more or less indicated which kind of
international audience Erdogan is aiming at and is playing for,"
Semih Idiz, a commentator with Milliyet newspaper, told Reuters.
"Here is a prime minister supposedly drawing his party's
vision for the next 11 years and it seemed he didn't even
mention the EU once."
Turkey's talks to join the EU have all but ground to a halt
in recent years, blocked by an intractable dispute over the
divided island of Cyprus and opposition from core EU members.
All but 13 policy chapters are blocked and the European
Commission, the EU's executive arm, says Turkey does not yet
meet required standards on human rights and freedom of speech.
Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Egemen Bagis said Erdogan had
deliberately chosen not to refer specifically to Europe.
"The prime minister chose not to use the words European
Union too much and that should be a message to the narrow-minded
politicians of Europe," Bagis told Reuters.
"I hope this congress and the Turkish nation's determination
will signal to the leadership of Europe that Europe needs Turkey
at least as much as Turkey needs Europe, if not more."
Buried near the back of a 70-page manifesto, the AKP did
reaffirm its goal for full EU membership but called on European
leaders to "speed up" negotiations.
FRACTURES EMERGE
Sunday's congress was meant to mark the renewal of a party
which has won three consecutive landslide victories since 2002
under Erdogan, re-elected as party leader for the final time.
Numan Kurtulmus, head of the former Islamist-rooted HAS
Party, and Suleyman Soylu, one-time leader of the conservative
Democratic Party, were given positions in the party's
administrative body, a further signal that it is seeking to
glean support from rival right-of-centre parties.
The rise of the AK Party ended a history of fragile
coalition governments punctuated by military coups; but there is
uncertainty about who will succeed Erdogan at the head of the
party and fractures are starting to emerge.
It is an open secret that Erdogan wants to bid for a newly
constituted executive presidency at elections in 2014, although
a poll published last week showed Turks would prefer to see
incumbent Abdullah Gul as their next president.
Gul criticised Erdogan on Monday over members of parliament
being held on remand in alleged conspiracy trials, telling the
opening of parliament that deputies in such cases should be
allowed to work until final verdicts were reached.
Erdogan quickly rebuffed the comments.
"I don't want to enter into a polemic with our president. It
is obvious we don't share the same view," he told reporters.
"These are not people who earned their deputy status by
working in the field. They were inside (prison) at the time,"
Erdogan said, referring to a handful of opposition deputies
accused of involvement in conspiracy plots.
The main opposition Republic People's Party (CHP) has
struggled to mount any effective opposition to AK, in parliament
or on the streets. Some observers contend that the only real
threat to the party might come when Erdogan relinquishes power.
"Erdogan wants to become a president like Putin, he wants to
lead the country until the end and he wants the country to obey
his vision of Turkey as a world power," said Cengiz Aktar,
professor at Istanbul's Bahcesehir University.
"He thinks he has done enough for the country and the
country has enough in terms of public freedoms. He has
difficulty understanding why people continue to ask for more."