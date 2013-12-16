ANKARA Dec 16 A Turkish member of parliament
and former international football player quit Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party on Monday in protest at a
government row with an influential Islamic cleric, local media
reported.
Istanbul MP Hakan Sukur, a well-known follower of U.S.-based
preacher Fethullah Gulen and his Hizmet movement, said he was
personally offended by what he called "hostile moves" against
the movement.
"For over 20 years I have known and loved the Hizmet
movement," Sukur said in a statement carried by several Turkish
news outlets.
"To treat these people who have staunchly supported the
government in every issue ... as enemies is at best nothing but
ingratitude," the former Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Blackburn
Rovers soccer player said.
Sukur's departure from the AK Party is the most tangible
fallout yet of a rift between Erdogan and Gulen, whose
supporters say they number in the millions.
Erdogan has incensed the movement - whose members hold
influential positions in institutions from the police and secret
services to the judiciary - with plans to abolish private "prep"
schools, many of which are financed and run by Gulenists.
Gulen's schools, which have been set up across Africa, the
Middle East, the United States and Asia, are a key source of
income but also a powerful instrument of influence, especially
in Turkey, creating a network of elite contacts and personal
loyalties.
The Hizmet movement has helped Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK
Party win a growing share of the vote in three successive
elections over the past decade.
But there have long been ideological differences, with many
of Gulen's followers seeing him as a more progressive and
pro-Western influence on Turkey than Erdogan, whose views on
issues from abortion to alcohol consumption have triggered
growing accusations of interference in Turkish private life.
Since he came to power in 2002, Erdogan has built his own
body of wealthy loyalists, largely from the same religiously
minded professional class that revere Gulen.
The rift between the two sides risks fracturing their
support base ahead of local and presidential elections next
year.
