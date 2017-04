ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish participation bank Albaraka, owned by Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka, mandated banks for a sukuk issue worth maximum $500 million, it said on Thursday.

Albaraka mandated BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and QInvest LLC as joint lead managers for the issue. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)