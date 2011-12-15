(Adds details)
ISTANBUL Dec 15 The Turkish unit of
Bahrain's Albaraka Banking Group said on Thursday it
had postponed a planned issue of Islamic bonds, saying the
yields investors expected were too high.
"Because of the negative environment in
international markets the yields international investors are
seeking are not matching with our expectation," the Islamic
lender said, adding that demand was very good.
Albaraka said on Dec. 11 that it hoped to raise $200 million
in an Islamic bond by the end of this week, citing interest from
investors in Asia and the Gulf.
Turkish unit Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi had
mandated Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor
Islamic Bank and QInvest last month for the sukuk issue.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)