BRIEF-Moody's says capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to March 2017
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
ISTANBUL, March 13 Al Baraka Turk, a unit of Bahraini lender Al Baraka, said on Wednesday it had started work on establishing a joint private pension company with Kuveyt Turk.
The bank made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. Turkish lender Kuveyt Turk is 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
SHANGHAI, June 1 Major state-owned Chinese banks were seen selling dollars at around the 6.80 per dollar level in the onshore foreign exchange market on Thursday, two traders said, pushing the spot yuan rate to near seven-month highs.