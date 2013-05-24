ANKARA May 24 Turkey banned alcohol advertising
and increased restrictions on alcohol sales on Friday in a move
likely to anger secularist Turks who accuse the government of
having an Islamic agenda.
The sale of alcohol will be outlawed from 10 pm to 6 am.
Alcohol producers will have to place health warnings on
packaging.
The law, which needs presidential approval before coming
into effect, also bans alcohol-producing companies from
sponsoring events and venues where alcohol is sold and consumed
can no longer openly display drinks.
Turkey is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation with a secular
constitution. Critics of the ruling AK Party say it is
responsible for Islamism taking root in Turkey. Islam forbids
the consumption of alcohol.
Conservative Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government
denies those accusations.
It says it is not trying to limit people's freedoms but aims
to bring Turkey, which wants to join the European Union, up to
European standards by tightening restrictions on the sale of
alcohol and protecting the young.
Since coming to power in 2002, the ruling party has taken
various measures to limit alcohol consumption, including
imposing high taxes on alcoholic drinks. National carrier
Turkish Airlines has stopped serving alcohol on some domestic
flights.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Parisa Hafezi and Angus MacSwan)