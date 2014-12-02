STRASBOURG, France Dec 2 The European Court of
Human Rights condemned Turkey on Tuesday for discriminating
against members of the Alevi religious minority by failing to
grant their places of worship the same status and advantages as
those of other faiths.
Making up about 15-20 percent of Turkey's 76 million people,
Alevis draw from Shi'a, Sufi and Anatolian folk traditions,
practising distinct rituals which can put them at odds with
their Sunni Muslim counterparts, many of whom accuse them of
heresy.
The head of an Alevi foundation argued that Turkey had
discriminated against the minority by refusing to recognise
cemevis, or assembly houses, as religious sites, which are
exempted from paying electricity bills. The foundation had piled
up 289,182 euros ($358,586) of unpaid bills since 2006, when it
first applied for the exemption.
A panel of seven judges at the Strasbourg-based court ruled
against Turkish courts which had said that cemevis were not
religious sites, based on an opinion from the Turkish religious
authority stating that the Alevi faith was not a religion.
"The court rules that the plaintiff foundation was subjected
to differing treatment, without objective or reasonable cause,
and the method of exemption from payment of electricity bills
for religious sites in Turkish law was enacting discrimination
on the basis of religion," a summary of the ruling read.
The court has jurisdiction to hear allegations of violations
of the European Convention on Human Rights, which Turkey
ratified in 1954. It did not specify any penalty, but gave the
Turkish state and the Alevi plaintiffs six months to propose an
estimate of damages for discrimination.
Protests erupted in September in Ankara when Alevis reacted
against plans to build a Sunni mosque next to a cemevi, which
many said was an attempt to assimilate their community into the
Sunni majority.
