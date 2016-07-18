ISTANBUL, July 18 Turkey's Anadolu Industry Holding, an affiliate of Yazicilar Holding, has decided to sell its 25 per cent stake in lender Alternatifbank to the Commercial Bank of Qatar for a minimum of 222.5 million dollars.

The sale is expected to be completed in 2016, Yazicilar Holding said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones)