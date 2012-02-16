ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkish domestic appliances maker Arcelik is expecting sales growth of around 20 percent this year, down from 22 percent last year, it said on Thursday in announcing annual results.

The company also said it sees a 20 percent growth rate in sales for its international whitegoods unit and 5 percent growth for its home market whitegoods unit this year.

Arcelik said net profits last year fell 2 percent to 506.5 million lira ($286.4 million), missing market expectations for 553.2 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said sales rose last year to 8.44 billion lira from 6.94 billion lira in 2010, just ahead of the market forecast of 8.3 billion lira, according to the poll. ($1=1.7688 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)