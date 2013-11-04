BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 17 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 161 million lira ($80 million) on Monday on the back of a weaker lira, which helped bolster its exports.
Sales rose to 2.9 billion lira from 2.73 billion a year ago. A Reuters poll of ten analysts had expected the company to post 170 million lira net profit on sales of 3.1 billion lira.
($1 = 2.0170 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.