ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 17 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 161 million lira ($80 million) on Monday on the back of a weaker lira, which helped bolster its exports.

Sales rose to 2.9 billion lira from 2.73 billion a year ago. A Reuters poll of ten analysts had expected the company to post 170 million lira net profit on sales of 3.1 billion lira.

($1 = 2.0170 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)