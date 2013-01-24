UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
ISTANBUL Jan 24 Turkish white goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth up to $1 billion.
The company made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Sseafarms to raise a$10 million under placement and spp and a further a$2.5 million to repay debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: