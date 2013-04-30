BRIEF-Hubei Yichang Transportation Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
May 31 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd :
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7 percent year-on-year to 129.4 million lira ($72 million) in the first quarter.
Arcelik said sales rose 1 percent to 2.43 billion lira in the first quarter from a year earlier, in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Analysts had expected a fall in television sales to have dented revenues, but had also forecast that a rise in white goods margins would lift profit.
($1 = 1.7956 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7