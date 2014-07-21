ISTANBUL, July 21 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Monday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth up to 500 million euros ($676 million).

The company made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, and said the issue would take place within one year. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)