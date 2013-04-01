* Flights suspended after strong resistance by Azerbaijan
* Turkey and Azerbaijan both have strained ties with Armenia
* No official reason given for suspension of flights
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, April 1 Turkey has cancelled the first
ever scheduled Turkish flights to its long-time rival Armenia,
days before the first plane was due to take off, officials have
said, following fierce opposition from Turkey's ally and energy
partner Azerbaijan.
The twice-weekly flights between Turkey's eastern city of
Van and the Armenian capital Yerevan were due to begin on April
3 and, encouraged by a U.S. push for rapprochement, were meant
to boost bilateral tourism and trade.
But with just over a week until the first flight, and with
tickets already on sale, Turkey's civil aviation authority
stepped in and ordered the flights to be suspended.
Officials at Turkey's transport ministry confirmed the
flights had been stopped but declined to give a reason.
BoraJet, the private Turkish carrier set to fly the 45-minute
route, has also declined to comment on the stoppage.
One BoraJet official twice denied the Van-Yerevan flights
had ever been planned, even though the route was still available
as a booking option on the firm's website on Monday.
Narekavank Tour, a Yerevan-based travel agency which has
spent the last three years organising the flights together with
a Turkish travel agency in Van, said the reason was political.
"The organisers were keen on staying away from politics. It
is very sad and discouraging that Turkish authorities were not
able to do the same and finally let politics interfere with this
promising initiative," it said in a statement.
Asked if he thought this was due to specific pressure from
Azerbaijan, Armen Hovhannisyan, co-founder of Narekavank Tour,
said: "Of course, it's part of the whole formula, and maybe they
have been working behind the scenes."
STRAINED TIES
Officially at war, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked
in a bitter dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh - a
mountainous enclave within Azerbaijan with a majority Armenian
population - which Armenian-backed forces seized along with
seven surrounding Azeri districts in 1991.
Turkey, which has never opened an embassy in Armenia, closed
its land border in 1993 in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan,
a Muslim and Turkic-speaking ally which also supplies Ankara
with billions of cubic metres of Caspian natural gas each year.
Azerbaijan has voiced fierce opposition to the flights and
last week Ali Hasanov, a senior official at the president's
office in Baku, said they amounted to support for "the occupant
country" and only prolonged the "occupation".
"When such things are done by countries, which share the
same strategic interests with Azerbaijan, we take it twice as
fervently. It's not just our attitude, but an attitude of the
whole Turkish society," Hasanov told Reuters.
A Turkish foreign ministry official said he was aware the
flights had been cancelled but did not know the reason.
Turkey has sought to ease Azerbaijan's concerns over
previous reconciliation moves by Turkey and Armenia, who are
locked in their own decades-old dispute over whether ethnic
Armenians killed by Ottoman forces during World War One were
victims of systematic genocide.
Rapprochement efforts have alarmed Azerbaijan which first
wants to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute.
While Armenia's national carrier, Armavia, already operates
flights to Istanbul and the coastal city of Antalya, the BoraJet
flights would have been the first by a Turkish carrier to
Armenia, and would have given Armenians easier access to an area
of Turkey they refer to as their "historical homeland".
Once home to hundreds of thousands of Armenians, eastern
Turkey is scattered with ancient Armenian historic sites,
including a newly-restored medieval church on the small island
of Akdamar in Lake Van. The city of Van had large Armenian
population prior to World War One.
Hovhannisyan, who has been organising tours in eastern
Turkey for years, said tourists currently had to travel by bus
for up to 12 hours via Georgia before starting their excursion.
"A lot of tourists can't go, either for health problems or
comfort reasons. This was the original idea: If we had a direct
flight we would be able to circumvent those problems," he said.
Hovhannisyan said they had written to the Turkish government
asking them to reconsider their decision over the flights, which
he said could also attract Turkish tourists to Armenia.
"This is aimed at cooperation and peace. This is pure
tourism. We don't want to have anything to do with politics."
(Additional reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin in Ankara and Lada
Evgrashina in Baku; Editing by Jon Hemming)