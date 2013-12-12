YEREVAN Dec 12 Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
made Turkey's first high-level visit to Armenia in nearly five
years on Thursday, raising the prospect of a revival in peace
efforts between the historical rivals which stalled in 2010.
Muslim Turkey and Christian Armenia signed accords in
October 2009 to establish diplomatic relations and open their
land border, trying to revive relations frozen by the legacy of
the World War One mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.
Yerevan suspended ratification of the peace accords six
months later, setting back to square one U.S.-backed efforts to
bury a century of hostility between the neighbours.
Davutoglu was set to meet his Armenian counterpart Edward
Nalbandian on the sidelines of a Black Sea Economic Cooperation
(BSEC) group meeting.
"I hope my Yerevan visit will contribute to efforts for a
comprehensive peace and economic stability in the BSEC region
and the Caucasus in particular," Davutoglu wrote on Twitter.
The last visit by a Turkish minister was in April 2009, six
months before the protocols were signed, when Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan attended a BSEC meeting in Yerevan.
Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993 in solidarity
with Azerbaijan during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, when ethnic
Armenians backed by Armenia threw off Azeri rule with the
collapse of the Soviet Union.
Turkish critics of the deal between Ankara and Yerevan had
said it was a betrayal of fellow Turkic-speaking Azerbaijan,
while Armenian opponents said the accords betrayed Armenian
efforts to have the massacres during World War One recognised
internationally as genocide.
Turkey accepts many Armenians died in partisan fighting
beginning in 1915 but denies that up to 1.5 million were killed
and that it amounted to genocide - a term used by some Western
historians and foreign parliaments.
