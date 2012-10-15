BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
ANKARA Oct 15 Turkish authorities searched an Armenian plane after forcing it to land in the eastern city of Erzurum on Monday, sources from Turkey's state airports authority said, without giving further details.
Turkey forced down a Syrian airliner en route from Moscow last Wednesday and said it was carrying Russian munitions destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military, infuriating Moscow and Damascus.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.