ANKARA Feb 26 Turkey has the ability to build a
planned long-range missile system domestically, the defence
industry undersecretary said on Friday, adding he did not rule
out the possibility of working with companies that had
previously submitted bids in a tender.
"We could produce the long-range missile system locally. We
could also evaluate opportunities for cooperation including
those who submitted bids in the tender," Ismail Demir told
broadcaster NTV.
Turkey last year cancelled the $3.4-billion tender to
develop the missile system that had been provisionally awarded
to China, after the award stirred the concern of Ankara's NATO
allies.
Other bidders in the tender included U.S. firm Raytheon
and Franco-Italian group Eurosam, owned by the
multinational European missile maker MBDA and France's Thales
.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Can Sezer; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)