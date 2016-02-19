ANKARA Three Turkish soldiers were killed and four others were lightly injured after a building collapsed in the southeast, where security forces have been clashing with Kurdish militants for months.

The building toppled in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province, where a curfew has been in place for almost three months and more than 200 militants and security personnel have been killed, according to the Turkish army.

The military did not give a reason for the collapse.

(Reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)