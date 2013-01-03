* Chief of staff 1994-98 held; latest blow to military
* Investigation into ousting of Islamist government in '97
* Islamist-rooted Erdogan govt has clipped military's power
ISTANBUL, Jan 3 Turkey's former armed forces
chief was detained on Thursday in an investigation into the
military's role in pushing the country's first Islamist-led
government out of power in 1997, local media reported.
Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, who pioneered Islamist
politics in Turkey, resigned in June 1997, months after the
military-dominated National Security Council warned him over
policies it perceived as undermining the secular constitution.
The episode was dubbed Turkey's "post-modern coup" as the
generals used pressure behind the scenes to force Erbakan from
power rather than the direct intervention employed in three
outright coups in 1960, 1971 and 1980.
On Thursday state prosecutors investigating the case ordered
the arrest of Ismail Hakki Karadayi, chief of general staff from
1994 to 1998, Turkish television stations said - the latest
humiliation for the once all-powerful military.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development
Party (AKP), which was partly founded by members of Erbakan's
Welfare Party after it was outlawed, has sharply curbed the
influence of the military since coming to power in 2002.
It has launched investigations into coup plots by a military
elite which long saw itself as guardian of the secular ideals of
Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkish secular republic.
More than 300 military officers were sentenced to jail in
September for plotting to overthrow Erdogan almost a decade ago,
while nearly 300 other people - including politicians,
academics, journalists and retired army officers - are on trial
accused of orchestrating political violence.