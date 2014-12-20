* Dismisses criticism of the case as politically motivated
* Case against cleric Gulen could test relations with U.S.
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Dec 20 Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan said on Saturday he is closely following an inquiry into
a U.S.-based Islamic preacher and media outlets close to him and
dismissed criticism that the case is politically motivated.
Erdogan spoke a day after an Istanbul court ordered the
arrest of Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan has accused of leading a
terrorist plot to seize power and whose supporters the president
has purged from the judiciary and police.
The arrest warrant for Gulen, who lives in self-imposed
exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, could test relations
with Washington and raise questions about judicial independence
in Turkey. A Turkish prosecutor has accused him of leading an
armed terrorist group
"I am closely following the legal process," Erdogan said in
a speech broadcast live by NTV channel. "Everything is working
according to the law. No one is being lynched."
Once close allies, the two men's relationship ruptured in
December 2013 when a corruption investigation by police seen as
close to the cleric's Hizmet (Service) movement implicated
Erdogan and some of his family members and cabinet ministers.
The president has described the corruption case as a coup
plot. The graft probe has since been formally dropped.
The Alliance for Shared Values, a group representing
Hizmet-affiliated organisations in the United States, said in a
statement the arrest warrant "is nothing more than an attempt to
shift public attention away from issues such as corruption."
Authorities raided media organisations close to the Hizmet
movement on Dec. 14 and detained executives and other employees,
prompting sharp criticism from the European Union.
"So what if those detained are journalists. Don't
journalists commit crimes?" Erdogan said. "Journalism is being
used as a disguise."
The head of Samanyolu Television, which is close to Gulen,
and three other people were remanded to custody on Friday. Eight
others including Ekrem Dumanli, editor-in-chief of the Zaman
newspaper close to Gulen, were released pending trial.
"When the president talks about the case publicly, it's an
intervention in the legal process, an effort to guide the
judiciary," said Dumanli, accused of belonging to an armed gang.
"It's also a message to the rest of the Turkish media to
re-think the way they cover him," he told Reuters.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)