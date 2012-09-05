(Adds details of Astaldi's second Turkey project)
ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Italian builder Astaldi
and its Turkish partner IC Ictas expect to complete
financing for a multi-billion dollar Turkish road project in the
first quarter of 2013, IC Ictas's chairman said on Wednesday.
"We are continuing talks with local and international banks.
We are working on the size of the sum. I suppose we will
complete it in the first quarter of next year," Serhat Cecen
told Reuters.
Cecen said that 20 percent of the financing for the North
Marmara Highway project in northwestern Turkey, involving
construction of a third bridge across Istanbul's Bosphorus
strait, would be from equity capital and 80 percent would be
from external financing.
Turkey's transport minister Binali Yildirim said in May that
the government expected the investment to amount to $2.5 billion
for the North Marmara project.
A previous tender for the project had been cancelled in
January after builders blamed the international financial crisis
for scaring off bidders.
Astaldi also leads a consortium that includes five Turkish
companies put together to build the $6.5 billion Gebze-Izmir
highway project, which will include one of the biggest
suspension bridges in the world.
Construction on that project is due to begin next year.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
William Hardy)