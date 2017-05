ISTANBUL A female suicide bomber entered a police station and blew herself up in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district on Tuesday, injuring two police officers, one of them seriously, the city's governor said.

The woman spoke English after entering the police station but her nationality and identity were unknown, Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene.

(Reporting by Osman Orsal, Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg/Mark Heinrich)