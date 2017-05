ISTANBUL Turkish police on Wednesday detained two armed suspects not far from the scene of a shooting at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Dogan News Agency said.

There were no reports of casualties, the agency said. Earlier, gunfire was heard earlier near the entrance to the Ottoman-era building, which is popular with tourists and also houses the prime minister's Istanbul offices.

