* At least 10 injured in police station bombing
* Three killed in subsequent gunfire
* Attacks in southeast kill four police, one soldier
* One of two attackers captured wounded at U.S. consulate
(Adds U.S. State Department spokesman in paragraph 13)
By Yesim Dikmen and Seyhmus Cakan
ISTANBUL/DIYABAKIR, Aug 10 Two women shot at the
U.S. consulate in Istanbul on Monday and at least nine people
were killed in a wave of separate attacks on Turkish security
forces, weeks after Ankara launched a crackdown on Islamic
State, Kurdish and far-left militants.
The NATO member has been in a heightened state of alert
since starting its "synchronised war on terror" last month,
including air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria
and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq. It
has also rounded up hundreds of suspected militants at home.
A far-left group that killed a Turkish security guard in a
2013 suicide bombing of the U.S. embassy in Ankara claimed it
was involved in Monday's attack.
The Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C),
considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and
Turkey, said one of its members was involved, and called
Washington the "arch enemy" of the people of the Middle East and
the world.
Turkey's foreign ministry condemned the attack and said
security at U.S. diplomatic missions was being tightened. Police
with automatic rifles cordoned off streets around the U.S.
consulate in the Sariyer district on the European side of
Istanbul.
Ahmet Akcay, a resident who witnessed the attack, told
Reuters that one of the women fired four or five rounds, aiming
at security officials and consulate officers.
"Police were shouting 'drop your bag, drop your bag'. And
the woman was saying: 'I will not surrender'," Akcay said.
"The police warned her again: 'Drop your bag or we will have
to shoot you', and the woman said: 'Shoot.'"
One of the two women was later captured wounded, the
Istanbul governor's office said.
The Dogan news agency said the injured woman was aged 51 and
had served prison time for being a suspected member of the
DHKP-C. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
"We are working with Turkish authorities to investigate the
incident. The Consulate General remains closed to the public
until further notice," a consulate official said.
The attack came a day after the U.S. sent six F-16 fighter
jets and about 300 personnel to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey as
part of coalition efforts to fight Islamic State.
No U.S. personnel were injured and the consulate will be
open for business on Tuesday, State Department spokesman John
Kirby said in Washington. He declined to comment on any specific
security measures being taken.
On the other side of Istanbul, a vehicle laden with
explosives was used to attack a police station, injuring three
police officers and seven civilians, police said.
One of the attackers was killed during the bombing, while
two others and a police officer died in a subsequent firefight,
the Istanbul governor's office said. Broadcaster CNN Turk said
the officer was a senior member of the bomb squad who had been
sent to investigate the attack.
Shooting continued into Monday morning in the Sultanbeyli
district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus waterway, which
divides Istanbul, as police carried out raids.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either of
the attacks, but U.S. diplomatic missions and police stations
have been targeted by far-left groups in Turkey in the past.
The DHKP-C, whose members are among those detained in recent
weeks, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the U.S.
embassy in Ankara in 2013 which killed a Turkish security guard.
VIOLENCE IN SOUTHEAST
Turkey opened its air bases to the U.S.-led coalition
against Islamic State (IS) last month after years of reluctance
and carried out its own bombing raids, stepping up its role
after a suspected IS suicide bomber killed 32 people in the town
of Suruc near the Syrian border.
Casting the operations as a war on terrorist groups "without
distinction," it simultaneously launched air strikes on PKK
targets in Iraq and in southeastern Turkey, and has arrested
more than 1,300 people suspected of links to Islamist, Kurdish
and far-leftist groups in recent weeks.
It has been a high-risk strategy for a country straddling
Europe and the Middle East which depends on tourism for around a
tenth of its income, leaving it exposed to the threat of
reprisals.
Violence between the security forces and suspected militants
intensified in the mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday.
Four police officers were killed when their armoured vehicle
was hit by roadside explosives in the town of Silopi, the
governor's office in the province of Sirnak said.
A soldier was also killed when Kurdish militants opened fire
on a military helicopter in a separate attack in Sirnak, the
military said in a statement. Security sources said at least
seven other soldiers were wounded in the attack, which came as
the helicopter took off.
The military launched an air campaign against PKK camps in
northern Iraq on July 24 after a resurgence of militant attacks.
State-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that more than 260
militants had been killed, including senior PKK figures, and
more than 400 wounded by Aug. 1.
The violence has left a peace process with the PKK, begun by
President Tayyip Erdogan in 2012, in tatters. Erdogan said last
month the process had become impossible, although neither side
has so far declared the negotiations definitively over.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984 to
press for greater Kurdish rights. More than 40,000 people have
been killed in the conflict.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara, David Dolan in
Istanbul, Doina Chiacu in Washington; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Tom Heneghan, David Stamp, Giles Elgood
and Bernadette Baum)