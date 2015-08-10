* At least 10 injured in police station bombing
ISTANBUL/DIYABAKIR, Aug 10 Two women shot at the
U.S. consulate in Istanbul on Monday and at least nine people
were killed in a wave of separate attacks on Turkish security
forces, weeks after Ankara began a crackdown on Islamic State,
Kurdish and far-left militants.
The NATO member has been on a heightened state of alert
since launching its "synchronised war on terror" last month,
including air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria
and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq. It
has also rounded up hundreds of suspected militants at home.
A far-left group that killed a Turkish security guard in a
2013 suicide bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara claimed it
was involved in the attack in which two women opened fire on the
consulate early on Monday morning.
The Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C),
considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and
Turkey, said one of its members was involved, and called
Washington the "arch enemy" of the people of the Middle East and
the world.
Police with automatic rifles cordoned off streets around the
consulate in the Sariyer district on the European side of
Istanbul.
Ahmet Akcay, a resident who witnessed the attack, told
Reuters that one of the women fired four or five rounds, aiming
at security officials and consulate officers.
"Police were shouting 'drop your bag, drop your bag'. And
the woman was saying: 'I will not surrender'," Akcay said.
"The police warned her again: 'Drop your bag or we will have
to shoot you', and the woman said: 'Shoot.'"
One of the two women was later captured wounded, the
Istanbul governor's office said. No one else was wounded and it
was not clear what happened to the second attacker.
The Dogan news agency said the injured woman was aged 51 and
had served prison time for being a suspected member of the
DHKP-C. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said the consulate
would be open for business on Tuesday.
On the other side of Istanbul, a vehicle laden with
explosives was used to attack a police station, wounding three
police officers and seven civilians, police said.
One of the attackers was killed during the bombing, while
two others and a police officer died in a subsequent firefight,
the Istanbul governor's office said.
Shooting continued into the morning in the Sultanbeyli
district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus waterway, which
divides Istanbul, as police carried out raids.
U.S. JETS
The attacks came a day after the United States sent six F-16
fighter jets and about 300 personnel to Incirlik Air Base in
Turkey as part of coalition efforts to fight Islamic State.
Turkey opened its air bases to the U.S.-led coalition
against the militant group last month after some reluctance and
also carried out its own bombing raids, stepping up its role
after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 32 people
in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border in July.
Casting the operations as a war on terrorist groups "without
distinction," it simultaneously launched air strikes on PKK
targets in Iraq and in southeastern Turkey, and has arrested
more than 1,300 people suspected of links to Islamist, Kurdish
and far-leftist groups in recent weeks.
It has been a high-risk strategy for a country straddling
Europe and the Middle East which depends on tourism for around a
tenth of its income, leaving it exposed to the threat of
reprisals.
Violence between the security forces and suspected militants
intensified in the mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday.
Four police officers were killed when their armoured vehicle
was hit by roadside explosives in the town of Silopi, the
governor's office in the province of Sirnak said.
A soldier was killed when Kurdish militants opened fire on a
military helicopter in a separate attack in Sirnak, the military
said. Security sources said at least seven other soldiers were
wounded in the attack, which came as the helicopter took off.
The military launched an air campaign against PKK camps in
northern Iraq on July 24 after a resurgence of militant attacks.
State-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday that more than 260
militants had been killed, including senior PKK figures, and
more than 400 wounded by Aug. 1.
The violence has left a peace process with the PKK, begun by
President Tayyip Erdogan in 2012, in tatters. Erdogan said last
month the process had become impossible, although neither side
has so far declared the negotiations definitively over.
The Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), the militants'
political umbrella group, called for the quick resumption of
peace negotiations, but set the release of political prisoners
and a strengthened ceasefire agreement as preconditions.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984 to
press for greater Kurdish rights. More than 40,000 people have
been killed in the conflict.
