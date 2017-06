ISTANBUL Feb 10 Turkish automotive sector production declined 8 percent in January to 84,368 units from the month before, while it was up 6.5 percent to 1.18 million units compared with the year before, the Automotive Industry Association said on Friday.

Automotive sales dropped 34.5 percent to 31,196 units in January and were up 9.1 percent to 894,405 units in the 12-month period, the association said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun, Editing by Mark Potter)