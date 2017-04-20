BRIEF- Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell subsidiary to Senshukai
* Says it will sell entire 10,000 shares (100 percent voting power) of its Yamanashi Ken-based wholly owned unit NPC to Senshukai Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price
ISTANBUL, April 20 A decline in Turkey's automotive sales are likely to deepen in the second quarter from a 10 percent fall in the first, due to the foreign exchange impact on prices, the secretay-general of the ODD industry association told Reuters on Thursday.
Hayri Erce made the comment on the sidelines of Istanbul Auto Show.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* Says it will sell entire 10,000 shares (100 percent voting power) of its Yamanashi Ken-based wholly owned unit NPC to Senshukai Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price
ROME, May 26 Laura Biagiotti, who helped transform her mother's business from a small tailoring shop in Rome to an internationally recognised ready-to-wear fashion brand, died on Friday aged 73, her family and company said.