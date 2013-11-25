ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish auto sales are set to
fall 2 percent to 800,000 vehicles next year as a weakening
currency makes imported cars more expensive and as the
government tries to slow auto loans, the chief executive officer
of Renault's Turkish sales unit said.
"November and December are the most active months for
automotive sales, and deals may help increase annual sales to
810,000-820,000 by the year end," Renault Mais CEO Ibrahim Aybar
told Reuters.
Turkish automotive sales in the first ten months of the year
rose 9.09 percent to 644,359 units. In 2012, 777,761 vehicles
were sold, when the sector was hit by a shrinking export market
in Europe and weaker domestic demand.
Renault is the market leader in Turkey in terms of
passenger car sales.
Aybar said the forex change have not been fully reflected so
far due to competition, but may be reflected in prices in the
first months of 2014. Government measures to reduce loans may
also affect sales, he said.
"We expect sales to be around 800,000 vehicles next year,"
he added.
The Turkish lira has lost 8 percent against the U.S. dollar
and 13.5 percent against the euro in the last six months.
Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK is working on regulations to
introduce a minimum 25 percent down payment on vehicle loans and
restrictions on the number of instalments.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Louise Heavens)