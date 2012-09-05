ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 0.44 percent year-on-year to 58,148 units in August, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Wednesday.

In the first eight months of the 2012, sales dipped 15.1 percent from a year earlier to 461,084 units, the association said in a statement.

The association also said it expected total automotive sales in Turkey to be between 800,000-850,000 units this year. (Writing by Seda Sezer)