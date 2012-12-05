BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 10.07 percent to 662,361 units in the January-November period, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Wednesday.
In November alone, sales were up 12.65 percent to 71,710 units, the association said in a statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.