BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish automotive sales rose 4.26 percent in June to 74,096 units in a sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.
Sales in the first half of the year rose 12.07 percent to 381,743 units, ODD said in an emailed statement.
Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago