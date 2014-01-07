ISTANBUL Jan 7 Turkish automotive sales rose 9.72 percent year-on-year in 2013 to 853,378 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Tuesday.

Passenger car sales in 2013 rose 19.48 percent to 664,655 vehicles, the association said.

The association is forecasting sales of 800,000-860,000 vehicles this year, although it has warned last week's tax hike on passenger cars and recent banking measures aimed at curbing Turkey's growing current account deficit could dent sales.

